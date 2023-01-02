Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 10,692 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

