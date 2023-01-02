Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $420.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $762.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.47 and its 200 day moving average is $454.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

