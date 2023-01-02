Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 937 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.12) to GBX 2,450 ($29.57) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.