Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
GSK Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
