Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $97.70 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

