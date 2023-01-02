Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $168.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.