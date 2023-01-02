Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $168,140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $23,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

PHM opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.