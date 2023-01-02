Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.