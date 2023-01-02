RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 6.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

