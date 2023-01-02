Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,425 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,970.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,426,397.45. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

