SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SelectQuote by 29,192.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,445,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 183.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,135,702 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 910,794 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Price Performance

SelectQuote Company Profile

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.12. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

