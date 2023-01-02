Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

