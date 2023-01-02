Sfmg LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

