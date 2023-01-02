Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Decreases By 23.3%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MariMed Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. MariMed has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. MariMed had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that MariMed will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MariMed in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

