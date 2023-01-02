Short Interest in Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Grows By 19.4%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.5 days.

Marlowe Stock Performance

Shares of MRLWF stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Marlowe has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

