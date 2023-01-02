Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Declines By 19.4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsui Fudosan from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY opened at $54.80 on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

