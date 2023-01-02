Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Grows By 17.4%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ SOHOB opened at $21.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

