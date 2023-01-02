SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,190 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $22.34 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

