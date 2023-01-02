SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.