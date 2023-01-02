Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Update

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $101,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.