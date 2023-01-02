Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 523.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SPLK stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

