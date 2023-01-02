Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 180.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 373,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sprinklr by 172.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 411.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 145,916 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

