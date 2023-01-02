Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 500,900 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRB stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

