Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

