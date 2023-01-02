State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of CF opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

