StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

