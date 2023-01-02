Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $140.33 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

