Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $220.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average is $225.44. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

