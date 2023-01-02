Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,745 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $605,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $66.41.

