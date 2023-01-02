Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 354,861 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,883,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

