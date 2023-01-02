Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.78 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

