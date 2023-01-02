Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 517 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

