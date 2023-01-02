Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 663 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

