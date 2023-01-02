Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $108.18 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $149.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81.

