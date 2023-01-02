Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $113.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78.

