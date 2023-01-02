Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

