Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 976,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $173,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.