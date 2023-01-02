Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

