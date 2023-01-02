Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

