Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

NYSE PM opened at $101.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

