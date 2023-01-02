Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $559.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.27 and a 200 day moving average of $505.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.