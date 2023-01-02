Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,446 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

