Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

