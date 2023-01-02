Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

