Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

NOC stock opened at $545.61 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

