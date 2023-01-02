Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $483,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

PPG opened at $125.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

