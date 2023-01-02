Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $331.34 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

