Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 242 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

