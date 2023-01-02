Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $65.23.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

