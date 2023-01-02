Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.